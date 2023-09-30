DNA Ties Murder Victim’s Remains to Missing Mom of Three

Read it at Volusia County Sheriff
Florida detectives and genealogists have identified remains of a murdered woman found in the woods in 1990 as Bobbie Lynn Weber—a mother of three who seemingly vanished after her divorce. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said DNA from the cold case was submitted to Othram Labs which “reconstructed the victim’s family tree using data from public genealogical sites.” They found a Missouri woman whose genetic profile indicated she was the Jane Doe’s sister, and she confirmed that she had not seen Weber since 1989. Now authorities are trying to figure out who killed the 32-year-old and why.