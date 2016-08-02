DNC CEO Resigns Over Email Hack

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Amy Dacey, the chief executive officer of the Democratic National Committee, is resigning in the wake of a leak of the organization’s emails, which revealed many staffers actively attempting to suppress Bernie Sanders in his primary battle with Hillary Clinton. In addition to Dacey, CFO Brad Marshall and Communications Director Luis Miranda also stepped down. The fallout began when committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced to resign at the beginning of last week’s convention in Philadelphia.