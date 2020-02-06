DNC Chairman Tom Perez Calls for ‘Immediate Recanvass’ in Iowa
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called on the Iowa Democratic Party on Thursday to “immediately begin a recanvass” in the state after the caucus disaster earlier this week. “Enough is enough,” Perez tweeted, citing the “problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results.” The Daily Beast reported that a DNC aide defined Perez’s “recanvass” as a hand audit of caucus math worksheets and reporting forms to make sure that they were correctly tallied and reported in the telephone intake sheets and caucus reporting app.
The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results from Monday’s state caucuses and several updates on Wednesday. Ninety-seven percent of the vote has been released, which shows former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) almost tied for first place ahead of the rest of the Democratic candidates. Perez’s tweet comes after further delays and errors in the reporting of the Iowa caucus results.