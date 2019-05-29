DNC Ratchets Up Polling and Fundraising Hurdles for Third Debate

It’s going to be much more difficult for minor 2020 Democratic hopefuls to make the stage for the third televised debate. The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that it will be hiking the polling and fundraising levels required for a candidate to join the group for the potentially make-or-break events. In the first and second debates, candidates need to rack up support of 1 percent in three major polls or have 65,000 individual donors. But for debate No. 3, candidates will have to hit 2 percent in four qualifying polls AND have 130,000 donors. The third debate will be hosted by ABC News and Univision and will take place on Sept. 12. It could roll over to Sept. 13 if enough candidates meet the threshold as there can only be 10 candidates per night.