DNC Ratings Tops Football

Imagine if Bill Clinton hadn’t been up against the Super Bowl champions. The former president’s big speech on Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention not only beat the same night of Republican National Convention, but also had more viewers than the New York Giants–Dallas Cowboys game. An estimated 25.1 million people watched the DNC between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and just 20 million people watched the second half of the football game. The second night of the GOP convention had 21.9 million viewers. While there aren’t any numbers yet for President Obama’s speech on Thursday, he broke the tweets per minute record for a political event, with Twitter reporting 52,756 tweets in the minute following Obama’s speech.