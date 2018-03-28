The Art of Finding a Good Drink at 35,000 Feet

Frequent flyers not only know how to pick the perfect seat and the fastest TSA line but also where to find the best drink in an airport.

On this episode of Life Behind Bars, Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich discuss the history of inflight cocktails, including even the bars built inside the cabins of zeppelins. The hosts also share their favorite spots to grab a drink during a layover and the secret to making a delicious Old-Fashioned after takeoff.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks.

Edited by Alex Skjong

Download on iTunes.

Listen on Soundcloud: