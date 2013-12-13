Do Not Eat the ‘Cannibal Sandwich’

CHEAT SHEET
In not-so-shocking news: Wisconsin’s traditional “cannibal sandwich,” consisting of raw, lean ground beef served on cocktail bread, has been deemed unsafe by health officials. The holiday season appetizer caused more than a dozen people to become ill last year, four of whom were harmed due to E. coli bacteria. “It’s like eating a cold hamburger that’s a little on the raw side,” a butcher shop owner said. “It’s really not that bad, if you get by the texture of it.”