‘Do You Cover Funeral Costs?’: AMC Theaters Customers Rage Over Mask Policy

When people said they were dying to see movies in cinemas again, the CEO of AMC Theatres may have taken the words too literally.

Adam Aron, CEO and president of the country’s largest theater chain, is the target of pointed outrage after announcing that the company’s plan to reopen 450 of the more than 600 locations that were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic does not include a rule requiring patrons to wear masks.

In states where wearing a mask is required, the company will adhere to that mandate, and all employees will be required to wear them. Patrons who forgot to bring a mask in those states can purchase one for $1. But, while encouraged, a mask will not be required in all other locations.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron said in an interview with Variety.

AMC’s plans to begin its reopening July 15, amid dramatic surges in confirmed coronavirus cases in several states, including Florida and Arizona, as they’ve phased out of their shutdown. This is to ensure doors are open when summer tentpoles Mulan and Tenet, the new film from Christopher Nolan, premiere on July 24 and July 31, respectively.

But framing the CDC-recommended mandate to wear masks in order to curb spread of the coronavirus as a “political controversy” has sent many possible ticket buyers into a rage on social media.

“Not wanting to kill other people is not political. OR controversial,” actress Aisha Tyler tweeted in response to the news. “If I get sick at your theater do you cover funeral costs? I don’t see anything on the website about it,” tweeted entertainment writer Mike Ryan.

“You've lost a customer for life,” wrote another Twitter user. “I miss movies like hell. No WAY I'm going into a plague box to see one. No WAY I'm going into a plague box to see one. You're not even trying, @AMCTheatres,” wrote yet another.

After Variety’s interview with Aron published, AMC and Adam Aron were both trending on Twitter, largely with customers irate over the insinuation that mask safety is a political issue.

“We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary,” he elaborated. “We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

Other safety measures the company will be enacting include reducing seating capacity to 30 percent facilitate social distancing, instituting new cleaning procedures and regimens, encouraging cashless transactions, and providing hand sanitizer. Employees will undergo temperature checks when reporting for work, but customers will not.

As of Monday morning, furious tweets continued to pour in responding to Aron’s statement and the company’s mask policy. What was that again about not wanting to be drawn into political controversy?