Docs Reveal Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Share a Stalker
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT
Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts share more than just the screen on American Horror Story—they share a stalker, too. According to documents obtained by TMZ Tuesday, Kardashian is seeking a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley, a man who has also stalked Roberts. The outlet says the docs reveal that Roberts told Kardashian that he was trying to contact her after he broke into the actress’ home in May and called her on the landline. After Roberts missed the call, she called back and heard Conley on the other end. She was awarded a 5-year restraining order against him in June. That same month, Conley went to Kris Jenner’s house and told security he was Kardashian's “long-time manager.” In July, he made another attempt to make contact when he visited the Skims founder’s Malibu compound but was thwarted again by security. The docs state that Kardashian wants her own order to protect her from the “worry, concern and severe emotional distress” he has caused.