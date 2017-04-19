Doctor: Alex Jones Diagnosed With Narcissistic Personality Disorder
UNMASKED
Infowars founder Alex Jones was diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder in a psychiatric evaluation, the divorce case manager confirmed during his custody trial in Austin on Wednesday. Austin psychologist Alissa Sherry said that a different doctor compiled the report, part of what she said was the most time-consuming divorce case she has ever worked. People diagnosed with NPD typically show traits including a lack of empathy, arrogance, and a propensity for grandiose fantasies. They are also frequently described as manipulative and demanding. Minutes earlier, an attorney for ex-wife Kelly Jones discussed at length an incident in which Alex Jones reportedly yelled at his daughter for wearing a boot for her broken toe, which Sherry said could “perhaps” be a symptom of NPD. Day 3 of the custody trial has so far focused on the testimony of Sherry, interspersed with brief moments of tension between Alex Jones and ex-wife Kelly Jones’ legal team, who have complained over the past two days that Jones is shaking his head and smirking at them repeatedly.
—Ben Hartman