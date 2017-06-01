Doctor Arrested With Guns at Trump Hotel Spoke of McVeigh

CHEAT SHEET
Bryan Moles, a 43-year-old doctor from Pennsylvania, was arrested at Washington, D.C.’s Trump International Hotel on Wednesday with an assault-style rifle and a handgun. He reportedly told an acquaintance that he would be staying in DC until he saw the president and that he had enough ammunition to make his car seem like Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh “on a camping trip,” according to documents filed Thursday. He triggered suspicion when he asked a Trump hotel parking attendant to “secure” his car because there were guns inside it, CNN reports. Moles faces federal charges for unlawful possession and transportation of a firearm. The documents filed Thursday say that Moles is a recovering alcoholic and marijuana addict suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He previously served in the Navy from 1992 until 2006. A judge freed Moles to a hotel guarded by U.S. Marshals pending a Friday hearing.