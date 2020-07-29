Doctor Demon Sperm Is Just the Start of Trump’s Medical Madness

Over the last 24 hours, the Trump family has engaged a new tone. Yes, the presidential pivot you’ve been longing for has finally happened. And not a moment too soon. As American deaths hover around 151,000, the president of the United States has finally embraced his conspiracy theory-loving Boomer self and gone full coronavirus misinformation-spreader, a drama that culminated in the president’s large adult son having some features on his Twitter account locked.

Of course, Junior’s spokesman tweeted a provocative explanation for this expulsion: “Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference—full stop.”

But that’s not actually what happened. What actually happened was that according to Twitter, “Tweet requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours.” But that narrative would not feed a conservative outrage cycle the way “big tech trying to silence us” would, and so…