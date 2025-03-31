A doctor who allegedly tried to kill his wife when the pair was hiking in Hawaii was apparently extremely jealous.

Gerhardt Konig, an anesthesiologist, and Arielle Konig were on the Pali Puka Trail off the Pali Lookout in O’ahu on Monday, March 24, morning when the doctor asked his wife to take a selfie with him before trying to push her off the edge of the trail, People reported.

When Arielle Konig, 36, said she “did not feel comfortable” taking a photo “that close to the edge,” her husband “pushed her into the bushes,” grabbed a rock and hit her in the head at least 10 times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She, later, told an officer that her husband also allegedly grabbed two syringes from his bag, trying to “use them on her, but she was able to get them away from him.”

The Maui doctor, 46, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

His wife claimed in a petition for a temporary restraining order that the anesthesiologist accused his wife of having an affair in December, which “led to extreme [jealousy] on his part,” AP News reported.

The couple had been going to therapy and counseling to combat her husband’s accusations.

On Friday, March 28, a judge signed an order stating that the doctor “must stay away from his wife and their children.”

In her petition, Arielle Konig detailed that their sons, ages 2 and 4, were at home in Maui with family and a nanny while the couple was out on the hike in Oahu celebrating her birthday.

The affidavit also alleged that the doctor had grabbed the back of his wife’s hair during the attack, “smashing her face into the ground.” It stated: “Arielle indicated that she was yelling for help and heard two other hikers; she was able to crawl over to them.”

A hiker said at around 10:30 a.m. local time she heard a woman repeatedly screaming, “Help! Help me!” When the hiker rushed to the area, she found “a girl lying on her back in the grass with a man on top of her, hitting her on the head.”

According to the hiker, the man had a rock in his hand, and when he saw her, he abruptly stopped and got up. By her account, the woman informed her “He is trying to kill me. He is hitting me in the head with a rock,” before the man walked away from the scene and continued on up the trail, leaving her behind.

That person called 911.

Arielle Konig was transported to Queens Medical Center in serious but stable condition. Meanwhile, her husband’s bail is set at $5 million.