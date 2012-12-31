Doctor: Hillary Will Make Full Recovery

CHEAT SHEET
More details emerged Monday on the blood clot that caused Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to be admitted to New York Presbyterian Hospital Sunday evening. The clot is reportedly located “in the vein that is situated in the space between the brain and the skull.” Despite the unsettling location of the clot, doctors assured the nation that Clinton will make a “full recovery” and that she is “making excellent progress.” The blood clot is related to a concussion she suffered earlier this month, sparking rumors that she had feigned the fall to avoid congressional hearings on the attacks in Benghazi, Libya.