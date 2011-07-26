Doctor: Mubarak Won’t Eat, Drink

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Washington Post
With his Aug. 3 trial date approaching, Hosni Mubarak’s chief doctor says the ousted Egyptian leader’s physical condition is “almost stable,” but that he is refusing to eat or drink and is severely depressed. Medics at the hospital where Mubarak has been under house arrest since April said they might feed him intravenously if his condition worsens. But critics are wary of the rumors of his deteriorating health, and speculate that he may be trying to make himself sicker to avoid standing trial on charges of corruption and killing protesters.