Doctor Who Allegedly Mutilated Girls’ Genitals Denies Cutting

CHEAT SHEET
The Detroit-area doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation surgery on minors admitted to performing a “religious practice” on girls but denied it was FGM. At a hearing on Monday, an attorney for Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44, claimed the doctor had removed mucous from each girl’s clitoris with gauze and gave it to parents for burial as part of a religious practice. Nagarwala was arrested last week for allegedly performing the surgeries on girls as young as six years old. Nagarwala was employed at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, but allegedly performed the surgeries at a clinic in a nearby suburb, and has been on administrative leave since being arrested. Nagarwala was charged with female genital mutilation, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and making a false statement to a federal officer. She faces life in prison if she is found guilty on all counts. At the hearing Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mona Majzoub deemed Nagarwala a flight risk and a danger to her community and denied her bail.