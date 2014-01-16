Doctors Ban Hollande from Visiting

CHEAT SHEET
French First Lady Valerie Trierweiler’s doctors don’t want her to be subjected to any stress--so they’ve banned her partner from her hospital room. Trierweiler has been hospitalized for nearly a week since rumors surfaced that the French President Francois Hollande, with whom she’s been in a relationship for several years, was having an affair with actress Julie Gayet. Trierweiler has been undergoing tests and her doctors have asked that Hollande not visit for fear of traumatizing her.