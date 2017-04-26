Doctors Indicted Over Genital Mutilation Case

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Detroit News
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury, in a genital mutilation case involving 7-year-old Minnesota girls. The new indictment adds charges in the first case ever filed in federal court regarding the procedure, which has been illegal for more than 20 years. Two doctors and a spouse were allegedly involved. Jumana Nagarwala, Fakhruddin Attar, and his wife, Farida Attar, are all accused of committing female genital mutilation, and the case alleges they were involved in a conspiracy that targeted young victims starting in 2005. The indictment also accuses the trio of trying to cover up the crimes through deleting evidence and lying to federal agents.