Doctors Without Borders in Queens

No, it’s not a third-world country: it’s Queens. The international aid group Doctor’s Without Borders has decided to set up operations in Rockaway Peninsula for its first American operation—as federal assistance has failed to meet all the demands of recovery efforts. “When these things happen in developed countries, we assume the government knows how to deal with it,” executive director of DWB Sophie Delaunay said. “That isn’t necessarily the case. We assumed with Katrina that authorities would cope with medical needs.” The New York region was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Sandy, and remains in a state of disrepair. In Far Rockaway, little is available for the hundreds without power, food, and medical attention. Meanwhile Thursday, Mayor Bloomberg announced there would be gas rationing, with cars that have license plates ending in odd numbers being served, and then evens the next day.
