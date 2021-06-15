Does the Type of Cocktail Glass You Use Really Matter?

The Martini is the most famous drink. Its signature glass is equally iconic, and perhaps even more common.

But the world of cocktail glassware is vast and there are all kinds of supposed rules for using each style and type. So where did all of these traditions and customs come from? And does it actually matter if you use an elegant coupe or a jam jar for your Daiquiri?

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum talk about the history of cocktail glasses and their evolution. They also weigh in on the veracity of some of the strictest rules drinkers and bartenders have invented about glassware.

So pour yourself a cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong