Does Trump Not Know That Hitler’s Generals Tried to Kill Him?

How did it take us so long to get around to using the F-word to describe Donald Trump?

“He meets the definition of a fascist,” co-host Andy Levy points out on this episode of The New Abnormal, “and he would govern like a dictator if he was allowed to and has no understanding of the constitution or the concept of rule of law.”

This week, it was reported that Trump once praised Adolf Hitler’s generals, doubling down when his then-chief of staff John Kelly pointed out that those same generals tried to kill the German dictator three times. “No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,” Trump allegedly insisted.

And yet, around half of the country seems dead-set on voting for the former president, and still others are wavering between him and Vice President Kamala Harris. To those voters, Levy has a message: “You are enabling fascism, which makes you functionally no different than a fascist.”

Then! A conversation with Geoffrey Fowler, The Washington Post’s technology columnist, who joins Levy and co-host Danielle Moodie to discuss his new reporting on Meta’s practice of shadowbanning political content on its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

“‘Suppression’ is the right word to use here,” he says.

Plus! Denny Carter, the founder of the Bad Faith Times, sits down to chat about his recent writings on what NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 2024 presidential election have in common. In short: Don’t let the computers tell you what to think.