Dog in North Carolina Dies of Coronavirus
Read it at ABC 12
The first confirmed coronavirus case in a dog in North Carolina was reported Tuesday. The dog had been brought to the NC State Veterinary Hospital on Monday around 6 p.m. after showing signs of worsening respiratory distress throughout the day. The dog died of the disease, and samples sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed it had coronavirus. A member of the dog’s family had previously tested positive for the virus, but later tested negative. “Based on the information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Carl Williams.