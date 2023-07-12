Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Own Daughter Slams His Anti-Gay Tirade

CHEAT SHEET
This probably won’t come as a total shock, but Dog the Bounty Hunter went on an anti-gay rant on Tuesday in which he declared “Jesus was not a sissy” and said he would deck Bud Light’s former trans pitchwoman Dylan Mulvaney. The New York Post reports the mullet enthusiast, whose real name is Duane Chapman, claimed he has LGBTQ+ friends and family, but added that they “need to be saved.” One of them is Chapman’s daughter Lyssa, who said she was embarrassed by his tirade. You all know I’m a daddy’s girl and I love my father. However, this crosses a line. I was not raised by this man, he was not this way until recently,” she said.