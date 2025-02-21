Trumpland

DOGE Has All-Important Nuclear Agency Bleeding Top Scientists: ‘Brain Drain’

NUCLEAR MELTDOWNS

The National Nuclear Security Administration didn’t just fire “administrative staff” last week.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Elon Musk.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandFormer Intelligence Officer Claims KGB Recruited Trump
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsSecret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsGOP Rep. Rich McCormick Faces Furious Locals in Town Hall DOGE Mega Backlash
Matt Young
PoliticsPhilly Trump Fan Shocked to Be Fired by ‘Wrecking Ball’ DOGE
Leigh Kimmins