Trumpland

DOGE Purges FDA Workers Reviewing Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chip

BRAIN DRAIN

The department has worked at breakneck speed to gut federal programs and cut tens of thousands of government workers.

Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter

Elon Musk
picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I
