Politics

DOGE Takeover Backfires Over ‘Impatient’ Goon’s Embarrassing Tech Flub

SUPER GENIUSES

A Trump official failed to fire an agency’s board because the person couldn’t figure out how to use email.

Liam Archacki
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Elon Musk Illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Liam Archacki

Liam Archacki

News Reporter

liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
MediaStephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle
TrumplandMAGA Slaps Back at Trump Over Their House Hero Thomas Massie
Sean Craig