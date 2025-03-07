Politics

Musk’s DOGE Goons in Tense Standoff Video Unmasked

One has reported links to one of Musk’s biggest business rivals.

Two of Elon Musk’s DOGE minions caught on video in a tense standoff with a small U.S. government aid agency have been identified as a lawyer set to clerk for conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and a 22-year-old software engineer with links to Musk nemesis Sam Altman, according to a report.
