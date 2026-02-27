DOJ Gives Shameless Reason for Hiding Photo of Lutnick and Epstein

Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice has offered a questionable explanation for the removal of a photo of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick from its public library of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The photo, which was found in a downloaded cache of Epstein files but was later removed from the DOJ’s dedicated site, appears to show Epstein and Lutnick walking on Little St. James, the Caribbean island where many of Epstein’s crimes took place.

The removed photo shows five men, including Jeffrey Epstein, in white, and Howard Lutnick, in blue. A DOJ official said the image was “part of a batch of files that had been flagged for nudity.” jmail/DOJ

The DOJ did not deny that Howard Lutnick was the man in the photo with Jeffrey Epstein. jmail/DOJ

It also shows three other unidentified men, all wearing baggy shorts and T-shirts or button-down shirts, while Epstein is dressed in a white T-shirt and pants.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, a DOJ official said the image was “part of a batch of files that had been flagged for nudity.”

“The batch of thousands of images was pulled for review and is being uploaded with necessary redactions on a rolling basis,” the official said. “No files are being deleted.”

Pam Bondi's DOJ claimed the photo of Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein had been flagged for nudity. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

All of the men in the photo are fully clothed.

The picture was located by “jmail,” a site run by two tech workers who have created a searchable version of Epstein’s Gmail inbox by downloading all of the latest releases.

The DOJ’s explanation for its removal was particularly shameless, given that more than 100 explicit photos of Epstein’s victims were accidentally uploaded to the portal before being removed and redacted.

Lutnick’s trip to the island had previously been revealed by other documents in the Epstein files, which showed the 64-year-old father of four had lied about his contacts with the disgraced financier.

During an October appearance on the MAGA-friendly podcast Pod Force One, he said he had met Epstein only once, in 2005, after he and his wife moved in next door, and claimed that he ended all contact the following year.

The DOJ files, however, revealed that Epstein and Lutnick traded emails for years, even after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Howard Lutnick and his wife Allison attended a Big Brothers Big Sisters event with their son in New York in 2011. The family also went on a picnic on Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island a year later, though Lutnick says they only stayed for an hour. John Lamparski/Getty Images

The messages showed them arranging calls and lunches, along with a 2012 trip to Little St. James, which Lutnick told Congress he visited with his wife, their children, and the kids’ nannies for lunch.

As recently as 2018, Lutnick and Epstein discussed a joint business venture.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking and found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.

A spokesperson for the Commerce Department told CBS News earlier this month, “Secretary Lutnick had limited interactions with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife and has never been accused of wrongdoing.”

Donald Trump was friends with Jeffrey Epstein for years. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The commerce secretary has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

But even some MAGA diehards have blasted him for being “reckless” and for failing to apologize for his association with Epstein.