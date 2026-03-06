DOJ Goon Has Cringeworthy Meltdown Over ‘Power Trips’ and ‘Gaslighting’

A top official at the Department of Justice used his official social media account to post a series of cringeworthy and emotional updates.

Leo Terrell, a former Fox News contributor turned senior counsel in the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, has spent days using his government X account the way teenagers once posted on Facebook, with no clear explanation why.

In a far from professional Friday morning update, Terrell posted from his DOJ account: “Nothing is more hurtful than discovering what you thought was a deep friendship is in fact completely fake.”

All these posts were sent on an official DOJ account in a short space of time. Leo Terrell/X

Terrell has continued the embarrassing posting spree by sharing vague platitudes such as “People who go on power trips are in fact deeply insecure,” and “Word of advice: Don’t treat those who have been loyal to you with disrespect and cruelty.”

Terrell, who also heads up the DOJ’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, told his 72,000 followers on Monday that “people who say that Jew hate is not a problem ARE the problem,” adding: “I will fight antisemitism wherever it appears! Thank you Donald Trump for leading my way!”

After a short break, Terrell continued his unusual posting spree by defending himself.

“If someone tells me that I am ‘too emotional’ about the fight against antisemitism, I reply that they are not emotional enough! This is the fight of our generation and we need to be 100% in!”

“The adjective that best describes me: Loyal,” he added in another post Friday.

Leo Terrell was nominated to serve in the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department in January 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The DOJ official also shared a series of erratic posts throughout Thursday, touching on themes about fighting antisemitism and then bizarrely fixating on how other people gain social media followers.

“Please explain to me how people can make up blatant lies and spread crazy conspiracy theories and yet get more followers. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Terrell wrote.

“I will never compromise my values to get more followers. Having more followers does not equal happiness,” he added. “How pathetic that some people will say anything to get more attention and followers. Have some decency.”

Terrell was a lifelong Democrat before announcing he would vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

His previously questionable social media activity included resharing a post by a white supremacist that said Trump could “revoke someone’s Jew card.”

Terrell also suggested that former President Joe Biden’s wife could be criminally charged with “elder abuse.”