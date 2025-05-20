Trump DOJ Lawyer Floats ‘Criminal Charges’ for Jill Biden

A former Fox News contributor turned Trump administration Department of Justice lawyer has suggested Joe Biden’s wife could be criminally charged for “elder abuse.”

The former president announced a diagnosis of a particularly “aggressive” prostate cancer on Sunday. Within hours, the MAGA world was peddling the notion that the 82-year-old had been sick for some time, and that his true condition had been covered up by his close circle, including his wife, Jill.

This idea was given credence after several doctors spoke out, with one saying that the elderly politician may have had the disease for up to a decade.

Leo Terrell, senior counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights, has since suggested that Jill Biden could be charged for her part in this so-called cover-up.

The former Fox News contributor, who has a sometimes questionable presence on X despite his government position, shared a post from a right-wing account that claimed “she [Jill Biden] knew about President Biden’s health problems. But still wanted him to run for President. Evil.”

“Elder Abuse! Criminal Charges??” Terrell wrote.

Writing alongside a selfie with his wife Jill, Biden posted on X Monday, saying: “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.” Joe Biden X

A flurry of conservative accounts piled on to Terrell’s tweet, some even crying “treason.”

Trump, meanwhile, is fanning the flames of a Biden family pile-on—despite his apparently heartfelt well wishes to his old political foe on Sunday.

By Monday, however, he had changed his tone. Speaking to the press in the White House he suggested the full facts around Biden’s health had been purposely withheld.

“I think people should try and find out what happened because I’ll tell you, I don’t know if it had anything to do with the hospital,” he said.

“Walter Reed is really good. They’re some of the best doctors I’ve ever seen. I don’t even know if they were involved. But a doctor was involved in each case. Maybe it was the same doctor. And somebody is not telling the facts. It’s a big, that’s a big problem.”

Vice President JD Vance offered a glib conciliatory message to Biden before he too sowed doubt.

“Look, I mean, first of all, of course, we wish the best for the former president’s health,” Vance said aboard Air Force Two following a visit to the Vatican on Monday.

“Look, I will say, whether the right time to have this conversation is now or at some point in the future. We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job.”

Joe Biden’s office and the DOJ have been contacted for comment.