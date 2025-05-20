Trump Manages to Make Biden’s ‘Stage 9’ Cancer All About Himself

Donald Trump reacted to the news of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis by flexing his own clean bill of health Monday.

The president also followed his son’s lead in casting doubt on how long his predecessor had known about his “Stage 9” cancer.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump was asked about the news that Biden was diagnosed with a “more aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

“I think it’s very sad, actually,” Trump said. “I’m surprised that the public wasn’t notified a long time ago, because to get to Stage 9, that’s a long time.”

Most types of cancer only have four stages, which indicate how far the disease has progressed and spread. Biden’s office said his tumor was “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” meaning it ranked highly on the grading system for prostate cancer and is therefore more aggressive and more likely to spread at a fast pace.

Joe Biden posted on X after his cancer diagnosis was announced, saying: “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.” Joe Biden X

But Trump appeared convinced that Biden’s cancer far exceeded those four stages: “It takes a long time to get to that situation, to get to a Stage 9,” he said again.

The president also took the question as an opportunity to tout the glowing results of his physical exam last month. White House physician Sean Barbabella said Trump, 78, was in “excellent cognitive and physical health” and “fully fit” to serve as president, thanks in part to his love for golf.

“I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I’m proud to announce I aced it. I got them all right,” Trump said. “I think, frankly, anybody running for president should take a cognitive test.”

As promised on Friday, President Trump’s Annual Physical Examination Results: pic.twitter.com/skWfSRZ18N — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2025

Trump proceeded to cast doubt on earlier statements by Biden’s White House doctor declaring him “fit for duty.”

Biden, 82, left office in January as the oldest-serving president in U.S. history.

“There are things going on that the public wasn’t informed of,” Trump claimed. “And I think somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor… Why wasn’t the cognitive ability discussed? And I think the doctor said he’s just fine, and it’s turned out that’s not, so it’s very dangerous.”

“Why did it take so long?” he added. “This takes a long time, could take years to get to this level of danger. It’s a very, very sad situation. I feel very badly about it, and I think people should try and find out what happened… Somebody is not telling the facts. That’s a big problem.”

Shortly after Biden’s office announced his cancer diagnosis on Sunday, Trump struck a surprisingly sensitive tone in a marked departure from his usual tirades against his predecessor.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

But MAGAworld, led by Donald Trump Jr., quickly joined forces to promote a conspiracy theory that posited a years-long attempt by Biden and the Democratic Party to “cover up” his prostate cancer.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” the younger Trump wrote on X.

What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup??? pic.twitter.com/fSqtDmcX4p — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 18, 2025

Many conservatives speculated that the supposed cover-up was part of a bid to remain in power, while others believed the announcement of the diagnosis was timed to draw attention away from Original Sin, a forthcoming book that delves into the decline of Biden’s health.

Not everyone in Trumpworld bought into the conspiracy. Meghan McCain, a right-wing influencer, shut down her own base’s rampant speculations about Biden’s cancer.

“I don’t want to hear anything else about Biden’s health coverup, tell all’s, interviews with staff etc,” she said on X. “Let the Biden family be in peace right now. This is all just so sad and imprudent.”