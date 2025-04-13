Trump’s Golf Championships Prove He’s a 6’3” Paragon: Doctor

Politics

The results of the president’s physical include some eyebrow-raising medical opinions—not least about his height.

President Donald Trump received a clean bill of health on Sunday—due in part, his doctor wrote, to his frequent golfing habits.

On Sunday, the White House released the results of Trump’s physical exam, which he received on Friday at Walter Reed Medical Center. Presidential physician Sean Barbabella wrote that Trump, 78, was in “excellent health,” was “fully fit” to serve as president, and maintained an “active lifestyle,” name-checking his golfing habits as a major contributor.

“His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being,” Barbabella wrote. “President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events.”

Trump was listed as 228 pounds and taking two medications, Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, for cholesterol control. He is also taking aspirin and mometasone cream, his doctor wrote.

Trump’s physical results have typically included effusive praise of his health—sometimes by his own design. A 2015 exam by Harold Bornstein said Trump was in “extraordinry health,” but Bornstein later said Trump ordered him to write that.

“I didn’t write that letter,” Bornstein told CNN. “I just made it up as I went along.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who also served as Trump’s presidential physician, told reporters in 2018 that Trump’s health amounted to “great genes.”

Trump named Barbabella, a Navy physician with a degree in osteopathic medicine, as his personal physician last month. Barbabella received his degree from A.T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (ATSU-KCOM), which is unranked in U.S. News and World Report‘s 2025 ranking of medical schools, a widely respected barometer of school rankings.

Trump usually travels to golf during the weekend to one of his Florida properties, costing taxpayers an average of $3.4 million per trip for travel and security expenses. A HuffPost analysis earlier this month estimated that Trump’s golfing trips cost roughly $30.4 million during the first 11 weeks of his presidency.

Trump has boasted about his golf trips and his competitive standings. He boasted to reporters last week that he won the Senior Club Championship at his Jupiter, Florida, golf course—days after his sweeping tariff plans sent the stock market plunging to its worst records in years.

It is one of multiple tournaments Trump claims to have won at his own courses.

