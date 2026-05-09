DOJ Goons Plot a Third Indictment for Trump Foe

President Donald Trump’s goons at the Justice Department are plotting even more charges against one of his longtime political foes, a new report alleges.

The DOJ is weighing a new indictment for former FBI Director James Comey, people familiar with the matter tell The Washington Post.

If an indictment comes to fruition, it would be the 65-year-old Comey’s third indictment during Trump’s second term in office.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announces a second indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

His first indictment was announced in September—a charge for allegedly obstructing a congressional investigation in 2020 and making false statements.

A federal judge dismissed the case in November, ruling that U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan—who brought the case—had been appointed illegally. Comey was indicted a second time over an Instagram post he shared showing seashells on a North Carolina beach, which Trump officials claim was a threat of violence against the 79-year-old president.

The planned third indictment would relate to a 2020 Senate hearing but focus on the alleged leak itself rather than the Senate testimony, the Post reports.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rumors of a third indictment come as many criticize the second Comey indictment as a stretch, even by vengeful MAGA standards. ABC’s chief White House correspondent, Jonathan Karl, told his colleague George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America that the president’s closest allies believe his second indictment is bogus.

“Even Trump’s allies are privately calling it embarrassing, or—as one very prominent former Trump DOJ official told me last night—depressing,” Karl said.

“I have spoken to no serious lawyers who think these charges will result in a conviction,” he added, noting that “the near-universal view is that it will be thrown out before it gets to trial.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Comey’s second indictment in April. A grand jury in North Carolina returned an indictment against him on two counts of making threats against the president’s life over an Instagram post of seashells arranged in the sand to spell out “86 47,” which he shared last year.

The term “86” can be used informally to mean removing or discarding something, but some MAGA supporters interpreted Comey’s use of the number as a coded reference to violence against Trump, the 47th president.

James Comey apologized for his post on Instagram. Instagram/@comey

The former FBI director apologized for his post within hours of sharing it in May 2025, writing, “It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.” He was subsequently interviewed by the Secret Service, which concluded that he did not pose a threat.

In a video response to his second indictment posted on Substack, Comey said “they’re back” and that “this won’t be the end of it.”