DOJ Says It Will Review Erik Prince’s Alleged ‘Falsehoods’ During Russia Probe Months After They Were Flagged

Read it at Politico
The Justice Department has begun reviewing an allegation from House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) that Trump ally Erik Prince repeatedly misled the committee during their investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, Politico reports. Schiff referred Prince to the DOJ ten months ago, seeking “prompt” action for Prince's “falsehoods.” Schiff claimed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report contradicted multiple points of the Blackwater founder's November 2017 testimony to the committee. “We apologize for the delay in responding to your letter,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote in the Tuesday letter. “The Department acknowledges receipt of your letter and will refer your request for investigation to the proper investigative agency or component for review.” It's unclear why the DOJ took so long to respond to Schiff’s request. The department and Prince's attorney have yet to comment on the matter.