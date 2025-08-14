Hoagie Hurling Bro Outed as DOJ Staffer

The sandwich slinger arrested in Washington, D.C., for tossing a Subway footlong at a police officer worked for the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER," she said on X.

“Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony. This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ. You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

Kash Patel bragged on social media about the FBI being behind the arrest Wednesday evening.

“The @FBI arrested this individual last night,” the agency’s boss boasted in an X post Thursday, sharing a clip of the incident. “He has been charged with felony assault on a federal officer.”

The fearless takedown of the carb crusader comes as part of President Donald Trump’s fact-free crime crackdown in the capital. In a separate tweet, Patel said the arrest helps in the administration’s quest to “make DC Safe Again.”

He included the crime in a list of 44 other arrests made overnight in D.C., including 29 which he said were “immigration-related,” 16 which were “tied to the violent crime surge” that statistically does not exist, as well as “3 firearm seizures.”

He wrote “Subway Sandwich Assault” on a detailed expansion of the list, which also included crimes such as possession of child sex abuse material and drug trafficking.

In a clip of the incident, the man yells at federal officers—including Metro Transit Police and Customs and Border Protection—branding them “fascists” and shouting “Shame!” as they move through the area.

Clutching a Subway sandwich, he escalates to screaming directly in their faces before hurling it at one officer and bolting across the street, with several law enforcement goons in pursuit.

The sandwich bandit in conversation with officers outside Subway in D.C. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced Wednesday in a video posted to X that the man had been charged with one felony count of assault on a police officer.

She added that her office was “going to back the police to the hilt,” ending her video with a message for the man: “So there! Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!”

The man, a 37-year-old D.C. resident, was charged with “assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and employees of the United States,” The Washington Post reports. A police complaint named the man as Sean Charles Dunn.