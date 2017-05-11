DOJ to Probe Police Shooting of Jordan Edwards

CHEAT SHEET
The Justice Department has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. The black Texas teen was shot and killed by Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver on April 29. Oliver was fired, charged with murder, and is now free on bond. The incident occurred when Oliver fired a rifle at a car in which Edwards was riding, as a group of teenagers were leaving a party. The murder warrant issued against Oliver was based on evidence that suggested the officer “intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death,” the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.