DOJ Torches Trump's Arguments for Impunity in Mar-a-Lago Docs Case

Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith argued in court papers on Thursday that the nation’s expansive presidential powers don’t permit Donald Trump to whisk hundreds of classified records away from the White House—and they certainly don’t justify him lying to the feds to cover it up.

The special prosecutor investigating the former president over his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago finally responded to Trump’s attempts to get his criminal case dismissed, tearing apart arguments that he said would put the billionaire above the law.

“Trump’s claims rest on three fundamental errors, all of which reflect his view that, as a former president, the nation’s laws and principles of accountability that govern every other citizen do not apply to him,” Smith wrote, adding that Trump is now seeking to justify the way he would “lie to the government, conceal records, and obstruct the grand jury’s investigation.”

The much-anticipated court filing lays out a broader version of the DOJ’s investigation, which is currently before a Trump-friendly federal judge that the former president appointed shortly before leaving office. The DOJ court filing spends considerable attention focusing on the way Trump tried to cover up the crime of stealing so many classified documents, with prosecutors justifying their initial criminal inquiry but also putting significantly more weight on the consequences of having Trump try to stymie that very investigation.

Smith’s team had until Thursday to respond to Trump’s four separate motions to dismiss, laid out across 75 pages of court filings in February, which largely seek to justify the way he hoarded classified records at his South Florida oceanside estate.

In one, Trump’s lawyers told the judge that Trump, as commander-in-chief, had the discretion to deem the mounds of classified government records as “personal”—despite the National Archives and Records Administration’s attempts to collect them for their historical value.

Trump’s team is also trying to knock away the DOJ’s ability to levy criminal charges in this case, pointing to how the case got started. The DOJ only started investigating Trump after getting a referral from National Archives bureaucrats who were frustrated at the former president’s refusal to turn them over after leaving the White House. Trump’s lawyers claimed that the Presidential Records Act only allows the National Archives to pursue a civil case as the “exclusive remedy for records collection efforts” and “forecloses criminal investigations.”

In another court filing, Trump’s defense team claims that that he should be considered completely immune to criminal charges on the notion that he was still U.S. president when he allegedly decided to designate stacks of sensitive government paperwork as a “personal” archive—that is, long before they were found scattered around his mansion by FBI agents.

This presidential immunity argument echoes the constitutional question now being considered by the Supreme Court, which will hear arguments next month and ultimately decide if Smith can put Trump on criminal trial in Washington for trying to rig the 2020 election.