DOJ Won’t Charge Baton Rouge Cops in Alton Sterling Shooting

The Justice Department has reportedly decided not to bring charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, who was killed by Baton Rouge police last summer. The videotaped shooting led to protests across the Louisiana capital. According to The Washington Post’s report, the Sterling family has not yet been informed of the Justice Department’s decision. “We have not heard nor received an update and are unaware of any charges that may or may not be filed,” said Ryan Julison, a spokesman for the Sterling family’s attorneys. “We have not received word, nor has the family been given any notice of upcoming updates regarding this case.” This would be the first time under Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Justice Department has declined to prosecute officers investigated for possible wrongdoing in such a high-profile, publicized case.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10