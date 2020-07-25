Doja Cat Contracts COVID-19 After Saying ‘I Don’t Give a F*ck About Corona’
WHAT GOES AROUND
Doja Cat, the rapper and singer behind some of the year’s most viral music, has contracted the new coronavirus after downplaying the severity of the disease to her followers. “I got COVID. I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and...I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” the “Say So” singer told the Capital Xtra morning radio program. “I’m OK now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.” Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, the 24-year-old said in March on Instagram, “Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, ‘cause I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu! I’m not scared. Y’all are pussy, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep.” After the spread of the virus forced the cancelation of her tour, the rapper took it more seriously, telling fans to “Stay healthy out there.” She told Capital Xtra, “I stay home.”