Dollar Store Security Guard May Have Been Fatally Shot Over Face Mask Dispute: Police
Michigan police are investigating whether a security guard at a Flint dollar store was fatally shot by a man who refused to wear a face mask, which is required by state law in enclosed public spaces. Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father of six, was shot in the head at the Family Dollar store on Friday and later died in a nearby hospital. “We’re seeing a lot of these reports on social media, so we’re investigating them,” Michigan State Police 1st Lt. David Kaiser told Detroit News. “We’ll talk to all the potential witnesses.” A vigil was held on Sunday night for Munerlyn, which reportedly attracted about 150 people. “He was with my kids every day. He helped them with everything,” his wife, Latryna Sims-Munerlyn, told MLive. “That man was a legend out here, from troubled teenagers that he helped to taking care of his babies, his wife, his home.”