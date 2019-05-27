$1 Million Donation to Trump’s Inaugural Committee Scrutinized by Feds

A $1 million donation made to President Trump’s inaugural committee by real-estate mogul and prolific political donor Franklin Haney is being probed by federal prosecutors, according to the Associated Press. Authorities are looking into whether donors, like Haney, received benefits after they contributed. In particular, Haney was—at the time of his donation—seeking money and regulatory approval from the government to help acquire Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant. He still has not closed that deal, but former Trump fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen allegedly provided prosecutors with information about Haney’s nuclear-plant project.