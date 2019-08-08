CHEAT SHEET
$2 Million Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on New Zealand Beaches
Nineteen blue packages containing cocaine with a street value of $2 million washed up on the shores of Bethells Beach in New Zealand late Wednesday. Local residents who first found the packages told local news media that they had hoped they might be champagne, but were disappointed to learn that they were only drugs. Authorities say more cocaine could wash up on shore. “There is a small possibility that further packages may turn up on the beach and we ask any members of the public to contact us immediately if they do,” Detective Colin Parmenter of the local Waitematä Police department said in a statement. The haul is thought to have been thrown overboard by smugglers fearful they had been caught by drug enforcement officials.