$250M Gift to KY College Withdrawn

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC
A record-setting gift of $250 million to a small liberal-arts college in Kentucky was inexplicably withdrawn Monday. "I am deeply disappointed with this unanticipated development," Centre College president John Roush said in a statement confirming the incident. The donation was a gift from the A. Eugene Brockman Charitable Trust, a fund formed by Brockman himself shortly before his death in 1981. The late Brockman’s sole connection to Centre was his son, Robert Brockman, who attended the school for a few years before transferring. The money was going to fund scholarships for students studying science at Centre.