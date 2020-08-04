CHEAT SHEET
$300M in Coronavirus Relief Went to Nursing Homes Facing Fraud Accusations
Nursing home providers facing allegations of Medicare fraud, labor violations, and patient care concerns were granted more than $300 million in coronavirus relief aid, according to a report from The Washington Post. The “no strings attached” funding was doled out to at least a dozen companies that recently settled civil lawsuits with the Justice Department over allegations including substandard care, improper Medicare billing, and document forgery. The companies had repaid the government more than $260 million in the settlements, and one is still actively engaged in government litigation after being accused of putting residents through unnecessary therapy and delaying their release.