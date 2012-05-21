$3.6m in Pot Floating Off CA Coast

CHEAT SHEET
Talk about a pipe dream. Law enforcement came across an estimated 7,263 pounds of marijuana bound in 160 bales floating off Orange County, Calif., harbor-patrol officers told reporters. The discovery of the trove of sea weed Sunday was reportedly first made by a boater about 15 miles from the shoreline. Drugrunners will sometimes dump their cargo if they’re being chased, but this time there was no boat in sight, a border-patrol supervisor told reporters. An investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have yet been named. The haul reportedly had a street value of more than $3.6 million.