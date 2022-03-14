Queen Dolly Parton Gives Us Yet Another Reason to Love Her
WE ARE NOT WORTHY
Country music queen and all-around American sweetheart Dolly Parton says she’s gracefully bowing out of consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she wrote on Monday. The list of 17 nominees announced in February includes A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, and Eminem. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I’m ever worthy,” the 11-time Grammy-winner said. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!” Parton extended warm wishes to the other nominees, encouraging them to “Rock on!”