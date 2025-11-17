Cheat Sheet
1
United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger’s Disturbing Comment
GROUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.17.25 7:00AM EST 
Published 11.17.25 5:02AM EST 
Boeing 737.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A United Airlines flight bound for Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger said his wife was carrying a bomb, according to news reports. A male passenger onboard United flight 380 was arrested after saying the device was inside his wife’s luggage, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, citing a source. The Boeing 737-700, carrying 119 passengers and five crew members, was forced to land in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday. Sniffer dogs were deployed as part of the team that searched the plane, which had taken off from Dallas, Texas. All passengers were made to disembark as authorities pored over it. The 26-year-old plane later landed safely at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. United said in a statement, “United flight 380 from Dallas to Chicago landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern. Law enforcement searched and cleared the aircraft. The flight took off from St. Louis earlier this afternoon and has since landed in Chicago.” The FBI was called in to aid in the investigation, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to People. According to FlightAware, the journey was delayed by around five and a half hours. The Daily Beast has contacted United for more information.

Read it at People

2

Dolly Parton Ducks Award Show After Health Concern Rumors

‘SCHEDULING CONFLICT’
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 7:27AM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Dolly Parton accepts an Academy Honorary Award via video during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Dolly Parton accepts an Academy Honorary Award via video during the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dolly Parton delivered a heartfelt virtual speech as she accepted an honorary Oscar for her humanitarian work on Sunday, weeks after “health challenges” forced her to cancel a Las Vegas residency. In a video filmed at her home in Nashville, the 79-year-old beamed as she thanked the Academy for giving her the Jean Herscholt Humanitarian Award for her decades of philanthropic work, calling it “the blessing of a lifetime.” “It’s an honor just to be considered ... I don’t take this kind of thing lightly,” said Parton, clutching the Oscar statuette. “It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to be here for? So from my heart to yours, I truly thank you.” Parton’s health has been a cause for concern amongst fans after she postponed her upcoming Vegas residency due to health concerns and mourned the death of her husband Carl Dean back in March after 58 years of marriage. It had previously been reported that Parton would miss the Academy’s Governor’s Awards for health reasons but her publicist blamed a “scheduling conflict” and told USA Today the virtual appearance had been planned well in advance. Parton has twice been Oscar-nominated for Best Original Song, but this was her first statuette. Other recipients of the honorary Oscars were actor Tom Cruise, choreographer Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas.

Read it at People

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Kim Kardashian Shares Her Emotional Breakdown Before Flunking Law Exam
WHEN THE BAR TOLLS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.17.25 6:32AM EST 
Published 11.17.25 5:57AM EST 
Kim Kardashian seen in Midtown on October 27, 2025
Aeon/GC Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed the emotional toll her doomed attempt to pass the California bar exam took. The mom of four shared an emotional clip on Instagram Sunday showing her studying in the weeks before the exam, which she has previously revealed she ultimately didn’t pass. The new post shows the stresses and pressures of studying. “I’m just so tired, and it’s like every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” Kardashian said through red eyes and floods of tears. “A part of me wants to stop. I just feel [like] my brain’s gonna explode.” Sleeves over her hands, she wipes her eyes. “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end,” she wrote in the caption, vowing to come back for another attempt at the notoriously hard legal exam. Her sister and fellow internet personality Khloe Kardashian was quick to support her in the comments. “I am so so so proud of you!!!” she said. “I saw how hard you studied and how badly you want this! Keep going! We don’t give up! You got this baby!”

Read it at Instagram

4
Even Top U.S. Earners are Feeling the MAGAnomics Burn
MO’ MONEY, MO’ PROBLEMS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 11.17.25 4:54AM EST 
Published 11.16.25 3:22PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Stock trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 09, 2020 in New York City. As global fears from the coronavirus continue to escalate, trading was halted for 15 minutes after the opening bell as stocks fell 7 percent. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Stock trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 09, 2020 in New York City. As global fears from the coronavirus continue to escalate, trading was halted for 15 minutes after the opening bell as stocks fell 7 percent. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Even Americans earning six figures a year say they’re struggling under the current economic climate, a new study released Sunday by The Harris Poll found. At least a third of those bringing in at least $100,000 say they’re “stretched, struggling, or drowning financially.” Additionally, over half of respondents say the long-cherished “American Dream” of working hard to get ahead feels increasingly unattainable, “revealing a generation of professionals who have achieved everything on paper but feel they’re standing on financial quicksand.” As evidence of that, many pointed to how everyday costs like groceries, housing and healthcare have gone up to the extent that vacations, personal wellness and even saving for retirement feel increasingly like “nice-to-have” expenses rather than a dependable outcome for hard work. “The top 10% are quietly struggling—so what happens to the other 90%?” the report concludes. It follows just two months after a separate Wall Street Journal poll found a whopping 70 percent of people think the nation’s bootstraps have finally snapped, with more people than at any other point in the past 15 years saying the American Dream “no longer holds true, or never did.”

Read it at The Harris Poll

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
NFL Player Critically Wounded in Shooting
SHOCKING
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.25 2:51PM EST 
FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 28: Kris Boyd #17 of the New York Jets talks to media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 28, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
Ishika Samant/Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically shot early Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan, police said. The 29-year-old was shot outside Sei Less restaurant around 2 a.m., with two shots fired before the gunmen fled the scene, the New York Post reports. Boyd was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable but critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time, the NYPD confirmed. “We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. Boyd joined the Jets in March on a one-year $1.6 million contract, but has not played this season due to a shoulder injury. Before joining the Jets, Boyd was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and later played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans. Some tragic off-field incidents have marred the current NFL season. In October, an iconic former player for the Jets, Nick Mangold, died at the age of 41 after a battle with chronic kidney disease, shortly after announcing that he needed a kidney transplant. Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland tragically died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 24.

Read it at The New York Times

6
Bravo Drops First Trailer for New ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
EXPANDED UNIVERSE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.25 4:12PM EST 

The cast of Bravo’s newest addition to its iconic franchise, The Real Housewives, has been announced. The trailer for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island was shown on Sunday, Nov. 16, at the BravoCon in Las Vegas by Andy Cohen. The new series will follow seven women— Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi—as they navigate their affluent lifestyles in the smallest U.S. state. “It kind of feels like this insular community where everybody knows each other [and] you can’t get away with anything,” Cohen told Deadline about the 11th addition to the franchise he executive produces. A familiar face, Dolores Catania—who also appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and won the third season of The Traitors—will be joining the cast as a friend. “It’s a blip,” one of the housewives says in the trailer about Rhode Island’s size on the map, adding, “but to us it’s the whole universe.” Season one of the show is set to premiere on Bravo in 2026.

Read it at Deadline

7
YouTuber With 15 Million Followers Arrested in Miami
A NIGHT IN JAIL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.25 1:13PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Jack Doherty and Scott Storch attend Muhalloween at Goldstein Residence on October 30, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jerod Harris/Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Muha Meds

A YouTuber known for creating controversial prank videos was arrested on Saturday after disrupting traffic while filming content for his channel. Jack Doherty was arrested in Florida after law enforcement found him in the middle of the roadway. The 22-year-old refused to comply with officers’ orders, even after they warned him that failure to do so would result in arrest. According to arrest documents obtained by CBS Miami, police say they found a pill consistent with an amphetamine and several cannabis cigarettes on Doherty. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest, according to the New York Post. A bond for Doherty’s release was set at $3,500, and the influencer was released later that day. On his Instagram, Doherty has since posted videos about his arrest. In one clip, he can be heard saying, “What was I like in jail? Was I running that s--t or what?” The City of Miami Beach Commissioner, Joseph Magazine, also posted Instagram to share his views on Doherty’s arrest, congratulating the police department for “Ensuring that entitled little s--theads like this know that if you come to Miami Beach, you will respect our city.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Doherty’s representatives and the Miami Beach Police Department for comment.

Read it at BBC

8
Rock Star Cancels Tour Due to Health Concerns
DOCTOR'S ORDERS
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.25 12:03PM EST 
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 11: Yungblud performs onstage during a concert at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on October 11, 2025 in Madrid.
Mariano Regidor/Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Rock star Yungblud announced to fans that he will cancel the remaining shows of his tour after his doctor ordered him to take a break until the end of the year. “It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground,” the 28-year-old English singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday. “This time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t f--- around,” the singer continued, explaining that during a routine checkup, his doctor raised concerns about his voice and blood tests. Stating that he does not want to do “lasting damage” to himself, Yungblud decided to cancel his remaining three shows in the U.S., as well as shows in Latin America. The Abyss singer wrote that all U.S. tickets will be refunded, and fans can expect a gift to be sent to their addresses. “I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do, but I promise I will make it up to you,” his post continued. The singer has previously opened up about his struggles with disordered eating and his ADHD diagnosis.

Read it at TMZ

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Oscar Winner, 88, Is Raring to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’
THE BUCKET LIST
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 11.16.25 4:14AM EST 
Published 11.16.25 1:33AM EST 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 31, 2025: Morgan Freeman appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 3, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 31, 2025: Morgan Freeman appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 3, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images) Warner Bros. TV/Getty Images

With a career spanning six decades, Morgan Freeman has achieved a lot—although, by the actor’s own admission, there’s still one thing he wants to do. “I wouldn’t mind hosting [Saturday Night Live] at all,” Freeman, 88, told USA Today. “As a matter of fact, it would be a feather in the ol’ cap, you know?” The Oscar-winner was giving a promotional interview for his new film Now You See Me: Now You Don’t alongside co-star Woody Harrelson. “Oh, I’d love it if he hosted,” Harrelson, 64, added. Freeman, known for his deep, distinctive voice and roles in Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, The Shawshank Redemption, and Driving Miss Daisy, acknowledged that his career has “been a long haul.” Still, he reflected that if he hadn’t had the call-up to Studio 8H by now, it probably isn’t coming—though he would take it if it did. Harrelson, who became a member of SNL’s prestigious Five-Timers Club in 2023, added that he hopes Lorne Michaels takes note.

Read it at USA Today

10
Emmy-Winning ‘The Simpsons’ Writer Dies at 61
LAST LAUGH
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 11.16.25 1:03AM EST 
"The Simpsons", Season 8, Episode 15, "Homer's Phobia".
"The Simpsons", Season 8, Episode 15, "Homer's Phobia". The Simpsons/20th Century Fox/Disney

Television writer Dan McGrath has passed away at the age of 61. His sister, Gail Garabadian, confirmed that he died in NYU Langone Hospital on Friday after suffering a stroke. The Emmy-winning writer leaves behind a stellar comedic legacy with writing and producing credits on The Simpsons, Saturday Night Live, King of the Hill, Gravity Falls and Mission Hill. McGrath was a key contributor to The Simpsons so-called “Golden Era,” contributing to 50 episodes of the show between 1992 and 1994, including “Mr. Plow,” “Marge vs. the Monorail” and “Deep Space Homer.” His writing on “Homer’s Phobia,” the progressive episode exploring intolerance, won him an Emmy. He also wrote 24 sketches for Saturday Night Live in the early ’90s for stars including Macaulay Culkin, Steve Martin, and Sharon Stone. McGrath was born in Brooklyn in 1964 and taught “comedy and cultural theory” classes at The Center for Fiction.

