Latin superstar Bad Bunny has been confirmed as the halftime entertainment for February’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California. The news was revealed during Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. The announcement comes as the Puerto Rican rapper, 31, admitted he avoided touring the U.S. after ongoing ICE raids. In an interview with i-D magazine earlier this month, the rapper admitted that the move was due to his concern about his audience members. “Like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” the rapper said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.” He added, “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate–I’ve performed there many times.” This year Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYoL” music video featured a Trump-soundalike stating, “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America... I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants.” The Grammy winner, who endorsed Kamala Harris last year, told Rolling Stone in January he was planning to use his platform as one of the most popular musicians in the world to discuss politics. “People are used to artists getting big and mainstream and not expressing themselves about these things, or if they do, talking about it in a super careful way,” he said. “But I’m going to talk, and whoever doesn’t like it doesn’t have to listen to me.” The February 8 Super Bowl show will take place between Bad Bunny’s tour dates in Santiago and Buenos Aires. Last year’s Super Bowl performer was rapper Kendrick Lamar, who was joined by guests including SZA and Serena Williams. Bad Bunny previously performed as part of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl set in 2020. The new announcement shuts down persistent rumors from Taylor Swift fans that the pop superstar would get the nod in 2026.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Trump Critic Announced as 2026 Super Bowl Halftime PerformerCONFIRMED!Bad news for Taylor Swift fans who thought this was her year.
- 2Circus Acrobat, 27, Plunges to Death In Front of CrowdFATAL FALLPolice clarified that the circus performer opted not to use a safety rope for her solo act.
Partner updateAD BY Total Wine & MoreDon’t Miss Out on This Expertly-Curated Wine Advent CalendarWINE NOT?Countdown to the holidays with a delicious bottle of wine each day.
- 3Alleged Gunman Once Took ‘American Idol’ Star to Award ShowSHELL SHOCKNigel Edge, who changed his name from Sean DeBevoise, could be seen alongside the American Idol star on the red carpet in his Marine uniform.
- 4Ryder Cup Cans MC For Chanting ‘F**k You’ at GolferCHOICE WORDSPGA of America has confirmed that actress and comedian Heather McMahan will not be returning as master of ceremonies for the final day of the tournament.
Shop with ScoutedThese Side Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ Are a Game-ChangerREST UPFrom now through the end of Sept., save $50 on Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a free year of the Calm Sleep Premium app.
- 5Blue State Sues Trump and Hegseth Over Troop Deployment PlanSEE YOU IN COURTThe president has claimed Oregon is currently “under siege.”
- 6‘Health Challenges’ Force Dolly Parton to Bump Vegas ShowsRESIDENCY RESCHEDULEDThe music icon has reassured fans she has no plans to retire.
- 7American Released From Taliban Captivity After Nearly a YearCOMING HOMEAmir Amiry was detained in Afghanistan since December 2024.
- 8Horror Crash Kills 3 Members of Reality-Show FamilyTRAGEDYThe family jeep collided with a semi-truck, killing three and injuring five others.
Shop with ScoutedThis LED Therapy Helmet Is a Secret Weapon for Thicker HairRED HEADHairmax just launched a new red light therapy device to stimulate hair growth.
- 9Champion Boxer’s Daughter Gets Engaged at Her Sweet 16 PartySWEET 16Venezuela Fury follows in her parents’ footsteps of becoming a fiancée during her teenage years.
- 10Selena Gomez Ties the Knot In Star-Studded Ceremony🤍🤍🤍The pop star said “I do” to music producer Benny Blanco.
A 27-year-old circus acrobat died on Saturday evening after falling 16 foot from a trapeze swing. Spanish acrobat Marina Barcelona was performing a solo trapeze act with the Paul Busch Circus in Bautzen, Germany, when she suddenly fell. Almost 100 people of all ages were in attendance at the show, and received support when emergency services found that Barcelona had died of her injuries on impact. Local police described that the professional was not wearing a safety rope, with spokesman Stefan Heiduck explaining, “She doesn’t have to. She decides for herself whether to use safety rope.” Meanwhile, the head of Germany‘s circus association theorized that Barcelona may have encountered a health issue. Ralf Huppertz said, “It’s unusual for a well-trained artist like Marina to not survive a fall from just five meters. Perhaps she got dizzy on the trapeze.” Barcelona had been in circus arts for over a decade and joined Paul Busch for the upcoming season—but the troupe announced that its next slate of shows are canceled due to the bereavement.
Advent calendars are so fun. What’s a better way to count down than with a daily treat? This year, Total Wine & More invites you to embark on a delicious wine-filled adventure with an expertly curated Advent calendar. It’s an incredible gift for a loved one—or a special gift to yourself—perfect for anyone who appreciates a fine glass of wine.
This calendar includes 24 unique 187 mL bottles, a little over one standard glass, from nations like France, Spain, Chile, Italy, Germany, Hungary, and South Africa. Without spoiling it completely, you can look forward to enjoying 12 bottles of red, nine bottles of white wines, and three bottles of rosé. But you’ll need to be faster than Dasher to snag this deal. Quantities are limited, and according to Total Wine & More, these Advent calendars typically sell out by early to mid-November.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
The alleged gunman behind a deadly shooting at a North Carolina dockside restaurant over the weekend was once country singer Kellie Pickler’s date to the CMT Music Awards. Nigel Edge, who changed his name from Sean DeBevoise, could be seen alongside the American Idol star in his Marine uniform, according to a post on Pickler’s X account from June 6, 2012. “Me and my date (Sgt Sean DeBevoise) #CMTawards” Pickler captioned. According to a 2012 article from Taste of Country, DeBevoise was a Marine who was severely injured during his 2006 deployment to Iraq. “I am esctatic about being here at the CMT Music Awards with Kellie,” DeBevoise told the outlet. “She is the most sincere person I know. She is an angel.” The same night, Edge accused Pickler of attempting to kill him with a poisoned glass of Jim Beam, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Edge is accused of killing three people and injuring eight at the American Fish Company saloon in Southport Saturday night. He faces three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. according to Southport Police Chief Todd Coring. Authorities described the crime as a “targeted” shooting carried out by a “lone wolf” gunman despite unclear motives; investigation is ongoing.
The PGA of America has confirmed that Heather McMahan will not be returning to her role as master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup. The actress and comedian was heard leading chants of “f–k you Rory” against professional golfer Rory McIlroy earlier this weekend. “Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup,” the group said in a statement. The chants are understood to have first started on Saturday morning. McIlroy told fans to “shut the f–k up” after being heckled while trying to tee up a shot. “I don’t mind them having a go at us,” the Northern Irish professional golfer told reporters later in the day. “Like, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.
The state of Oregon filed a federal lawsuit on Sunday against Donald Trump and his administration, aiming to block the deployment of National Guard troops. The lawsuit came just hours after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced plans to deploy 200 members of Oregon’s National Guard into federal service for 60 days. The lawsuit claims such a move was “patently unlawful.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said Hegseth’s move “threatens to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry.” Trump claimed ICE agencies were “under siege” on Truth Social on Saturday, adding that he was planning to direct the Department of Defense to “provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland”. Rayfield claimed that it was “un-American” to use the U.S military against U.S. citizens at a press conference on Sunday. “I told our staff that the moment we got notice of a deployment I wanted to be in court with a lawsuit filed within 12 hours,” Rayfield said. “We have a lawsuit filed to protect Oregon and its values less than six hours from the moment we received notice.” Governor Tina Kotek posted on X that she had told Trump and Defense Secretary Kristi Noem that Oregon could ”manage our own local public safety needs. “There is no insurrection,” Kotek stated.
‘Health Challenges’ Force Dolly Parton, 79, to Reschedule Vegas Shows
Music icon Dolly Parton has rescheduled a string of Vegas shows after revealing she is due to have surgery for unspecified “health challenges.” The 79-year-old revealed on Instagram that she has postponed six shows due to take place in December, with the dates now scheduled for 10 months later in September 2026. Parton kept her signature sense of humor when sharing the news with fans. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she posted on Sunday. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” The legendary singer said that due to the looming medical procedures, “I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show you deserve to see.” Parton revealed in September that she was suffering from a kidney stone infection that was causing her “a lot of problems.” The musician’s husband, Carl Dean, died in March at the age of 82. The pair were married for 58 years. Parton did reassure fans she has no plans to retire, with her 80th birthday looming in January. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she posted. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”
An American man held in Afghanistan since December 2024 is coming home, according to an announcement from U.S. State Department. Amir Amiry, 36, had been detained by the Taliban since December of 2024. He was photographed returning to the U.S. alongside counterterrorism director Sebastian Gorka, US hostage negotiator Adam Boehler, and a Qatari diplomat on Sunday. Negotiations for Amiry’s release lasted months. Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Qatar in a statement, saying “We express our sincere gratitude to Qatar, whose strong partnership and tireless diplomatic efforts were vital to securing his release.” He also stated that the return of Americans wrongly detained abroad remains one of President Trump’s priorities. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also thanked Qatar for its role in negotiating Amiry’s release. Muttaqi said the Taliban “do not view foreign nationals from a political perspective,” and thus engaged in diplomatic relations to negotiate Amiry’s release. While it’s unclear what, if anything, the U.S. promised in exchange for Amiry’s release, the Taliban and U.S. have exchanged prisoners in the past.
The family who appeared on the TLC series Meet the Putmans was in a car crash Friday, leaving three members dead and five hospitalized. The family announced that grandparents Bill “Papa” Putman and Barb “Neenee” Putman, as well as their daughter-in-law Megan Putman, died from their injuries following the crash in Tuscola County. “I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers,” the family announced in a statement. “Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan. They have gone home to be with the Lord.” Eight members of the family were in a Jeep when a semi-truck ran through a stop sign and collided with their vehicle near Cass City, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. Megan Putnam’s husband Blake, and their three children, Lulu, Alena, and Noah and niece Gia were injured in the crash. “Of the 8 occupants in the Jeep, 3 were pronounced deceased on scene. All other occupants of the Jeep were transported to respective hospitals by helicopter and [ambulance], some in critical condition,” wrote authorities. Meet the Putmans aired on TLC in 2017 and centered around the multi-generational family living under one roof. The show ran for only one season, but the Putmans continued to document their lives on YouTube with their channel, “Growing Up Putman” in 2021.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From softening fine lines to reducing pain, red light therapy has a laundry list of health benefits. Now, the NASA-backed wellness modality is gaining traction for its ability to help fight thinning hair. Hairmax’s innovative devices help correct and prevent hair loss by stimulating hair follicles through low-level laser therapy. With comparable devices, treatment times can last up to 30 minutes to reap the optimal results, which is not exactly convenient. Fortunately, Hairmax just launched a faster solution for treating thinning hair at home: the Lumina 272.
This helmet offers the same hair growth-boosting benefits as other models but with a fast treatment time of just seven minutes. The FDA-cleared and clinically-proven helmet is designed with Cool Comfort Tech to increase hair density, reverse thinning, and revitalize damaged hair. It’s also cordless, promising to help achieve results without making you feel like a cyborg. Right now, Hairmax is offering a limited-time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts (valued at $250) on the new device. If you’re looking for a premium at-home hair loss treatment, this innovative solution delivers real results in less time.
Boxing legend Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter, Venezuela Fury, got engaged at her sweet 16 birthday bash. Venezuela’s mom, Paris Fury, captured the moment teen boxer Noah Price, 16, popped the question. “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged,“ Paris wrote on Instagram. ”Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx @tysonfury." The birthday girl also posted a close up of her ring on Instagram to share the happy news with her 200,000 followers. “We are gettin married🥰 so happy❤️," she captioned her post. Venezuela follows in her parent’s footsteps as a young fiancée. Paris, 35 and Tyson, 37 began dating shortly after Paris turned 16, getting hitched when Paris was 19. Fans have been both accepting and critical of the young proposal. “For everyone saying she’s too young - Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later ….dont be haters ✌🏽❤️," wrote one user under the engagement video. Another user commented, “What is happening right now? This girl is 16? And her parents are ‘so proud’?”
Pop star, actor, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, 33, has tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco, 37. The pair were married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. Sharing images of the ceremony on Instagram, Gomez simply captioned the pics “🤍 9.27.25 🤍.” The star-studded affair was attended by high-profile friends and family, including Gomez’s longtime BFF Taylor Swift and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren white gown with a floral halter neck while Blanco wore a Ralph Lauren suit. The pair began dating in 2023, nearly a decade after having first crossed paths when Blanco produced a number of tracks on Gomez’s 2015 album Revival. The pair have been public about their affection, with Blanco revealing in a joint interview earlier this year that he knew “this is my wife” from the moment he met her: “I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’” Gomez has been similarly openly besotted, telling Vanity Fair in 2024: “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life.”