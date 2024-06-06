Dolly Parton Heading to Broadway With Musical Based on Her Life

Dolly Parton is Broadway-bound with her autobiographical musical, Hello, I’m Dolly. The show, inspired by her life and career, will debut in New York in 2026, and takes its title from the name of Parton’s first 1967 studio album.

The musical will feature a score by Parton “that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical,” according to a press announcement Thursday, and a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter. Parton will not appear in the show herself, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

In a statement, Parton said, “Hello, I’m Dolly, and I lived my whole life to see this show on stage. I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

Parton previously wrote the Tony Award-nominated score of 9 to 5: The Musical, which ran on Broadway in 2009.

One of the producers, Adam Speers, said, “I first had the pleasure of working with Dolly Parton in 2019 when she trusted us to develop a new version of her musical 9 to 5 for London’s West End. I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over. As the world knows, Dolly is a magical blend of talent, hard work, intelligence, charm, wit, and a gigantically big heart. I’m thrilled we’re going to bring her inspiring story to Broadway.”

Additional members of the creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.

The news came the same day as Parton launched her new range of “Dolly Wines.” Writing on X, she said: “Crafted with love, these wines are the perfect addition to spending time with family and friends.”