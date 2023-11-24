CHEAT SHEET
Dolly Parton Pokes Fun at Herself During NFL Halftime Show Performance
Dolly Parton sent the crowd wild as the 77-year-old performed a string of hits at AT&T Stadium in Texas for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders. Parton took time off promoting her new album, Rockstar, to don a version of the Cowboys’ cheerleader uniform, which featured a bedazzled white vest and white short shorts. In a clip, Parton can be seen poking fun at herself while singing Queen’s classic, “We Are the Champions.” Parton is seen pointing to herself when singing the lyrics, “And bad mistakes, I’ve made a few,” before laughing it off.